Windermere Union Church to reclaim scripture in new series of inclusion and love

Progressive Pride Flag by Tomas Diniz Santos

ORLANDO | Windermere Union Church launched LGBTQ+ + CHRISTIANITY an aspiring Pride Month series in June aimed at regaining biblical text that has been weaponized against the LGBTQ+ community.

This initiative will follow a service disruption that highlights the ongoing need for thoughtful, scripture-based conversations about faith and sexuality, according to a press release.

“Whether you identify as LGBTQ+, consider yourself an ally, or are simply curious about what scripture really says, this space is for you,” Rev. Brad Jagger said in the press release. “Come with questions, come with doubts, come as you are.”

The service will be the first in a month-long exploration of scripture, inclusion and faith, with everyone welcomed regardless of background, orientation or faith journey.

The series comes at a critical time when intelligent, scholarly discussions about LGBTQ+ inclusion within Christianity remain distressingly scarce, Daniel Ruke, series co-creator and co-creator of Rebel Faith, said in the press release.

“I was shocked by how difficult it is to find intelligent, thoughtful discussions of scripture around LGBTQ+ topics,” Ruke said. “It’s as if there’s this vast theological desert where reasoned dialogue should be. Our goal isn’t just to counter hate with more shouting – it’s to build a foundation of biblical understanding that reveals God’s love for all people.”

The series will examine passages like Micah 6:8, which calls believers to “act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God,” principles that contrast the criticism many LGBTQ+ people have faced in religious settings.

Windermere Union Church is an Open and Affirming United Church of Christ congregation committed to creating a welcoming space where all of God’s children are embraced.

The church believes in living out Christ’s example of radical love and inclusion, guided by the UCC belief that “God is still speaking,” according to the press release.

The series starts on June 1 at 10 a.m. at the Windermere Union Church, located at 10710 Park Ridge-Gotha Road in Windermere, Florida.

For more information visit https://windermereunion.org/