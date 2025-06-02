Gay Days to take place this weekend with muted events

Miss Mya Buena Matthews is crowned as Miss Gay Days at last year’s pageant. (Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | While it will be a smaller celebration than in years past, Gay Days says it is still holding its annual events at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld June 5-8.

Past attendees of the event became concerned after it was announced that current Gay Days owner Joseph Clark would be stepping away to deal with some personal matters.

“Joe is currently not with Gay Days but you never know what will happen in the future,” says Charles Cantrell, Gay Days executive producer.

Cantrell has worked with Gay Days for nearly 20 years and will be running the events group with Josh Duke. Both Cantrell and Duke are listed as Gay Days Partners on the organization’s website.

“Nothing is really going to change,” Cantrell says of the transition in leadership. “We still have all of our events scheduled and planned, ready to go.”

While all events will move forward as planned, Cantrell does acknowledge that attendees will see small crowds this year, most notably because of WorldPride happening in Washington, D.C., the same weekend.

“We did talk last year about changing our dates but Gay Days is traditionally the first Saturday of June and we saw tradition outweighing the financial piece,” Cantrell says. “We knew if we moved our dates, we would financially be in a better place but tradition means more to us than anything.”

WorldPride’s dates did lead fellow June event’s group One Magical Weekend to move its events a weekend earlier. Girls in Wonderland, which is celebrating 25 years this year, and Gay Days decided to keep their events during the first full weekend of June.

“That’s how this event started,” Cantrell adds. “That’s how this event has been with the community for, next year will be 35 years. So that was really important to us and hopefully the community understands that.”

Some differences attendees will see upon arriving include a change in the layout of the events.

“Normally where we have the bear pool, or it’s called the west pool at the hotel, we’re gonna have a DJ there. What we normally know as the main pool, the center pool, it’s gonna be more of a quiet area,” Cantrell says. “We will also have our expo back, and that will be right there in the lobby. We are pushing to have everything centrally located, so everything will be right there in the lobby or at the pool.”

The weekend’s events will start with a partnership with Global Peace 360 on June 4 as they host Gay Days Movie Night featuring “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.” The event will be at Creative Village Orlando, starts at 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

Gay Days’ official Kick Off Party, sponsored by Harmony Healthcare, happens June 5 from 7-10 p.m. at the host hotel. The Kick Off Party will be hosted by Twila Holiday and Addison Taylor with a performance by Darcel Stevens. This event is free to attend.

The weekend will include several returning events — drag bingo, XXX porn bingo, the puppy mosh and the foam party — as well as a few new events — Are You Smarter Than A Porn Star and Are You Smarter Than A Drag Queen.

“It’s going to be just like the [TV game] show but the audience plays along,” Cantrell says of the new events. “They’re gonna pull out their smartphones, they’re gonna scan a QR code and play along. And of course, there will be prizes.”

Gay Days will also feature the Miss Gay Days Pageant on June 6 and “Golden Girls: The Tribute Show” and Mr. Gay Days Leather on June 7.

The weekend will conclude June 8 with a free-to-attend Gay Days Closing Party.

As they prepare for this year’s events, Gay Days leadership is also turning its attention to next year as Gay Days prepares to celebrate 35 years.

“Our goal is to fill up that hotel next year,” Cantrell says. “We need the community to show up. If they want this event to continue for years and years, they need to come out. Get a room, buy tickets, support this event that has been going on for 35 years.”

For more information and to buy tickets to the events, go to GayDays.com.