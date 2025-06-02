PHOTOS: St Pete Pride 2025 kicks off in the Grand Central District

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG| St Pete Pride held its Kick-Off Block Party in the Grand Central District June 1, launching their Pride Month festivities in the nonprofit’s birthplace.

Supporters gathered between the 2300-2500 blocks of Central Ave. for the fun from 7-10 p.m., surrounded by local vendors and entertainment in front of Cocktail. The LGBTQ+ hotspot kept the party going well afterwards with headliner Suzie Toot of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Read more about St Pete Pride 2025 here and in the official St Pete Pride Guide published by Watermark Out News, available at official events and inserted into our next issue. View our photos from the Kick-Off Block Party below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent, Luis Salazar.