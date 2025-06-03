Jonathan Joss, ‘King of the Hill’ voice actor fatally shot by neighbor, police say

(Photo from Jonathan Joss’ Facebook)

Jonathan Joss, a voice actor best known for his work on “King of the Hill” and “Parks and Recreation,” was fatally shot outside his Texas home, authorities said June 2. He was 59.

Police were dispatched to a home in south San Antonio about 7 p.m. Sunday on a shooting in progress call. Officers arrived on the scene and found Joss wounded near the street.

“The officers attempted life saving measures until EMS arrived. EMS pronounced the victim deceased,” San Antonio police said in a statement.

Joss’ husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, put out a statement on Facebook alleging the shooter yelled homophobic slurs. In the post, de Gonzales also alleged that he and Joss had previously faced “openly homophobic” harassment from individuals “who made it clear they did not accept our relationship,” and that they reported the threats “to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done.”

The police find “no evidence” of a hate crime and say a suspect, 56-year-old Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.