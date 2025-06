(Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO | One Magical Weekend kicked off its road to WorldPride with its annual parties and events at the Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort May 29-June 2.

The group had the music pumping and the dancers going all day and night. RipTide at Typhoon Lagoon and the RED Party at the House of Blues were the highlights of a party-packed weekend.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza and Jeremy Williams.