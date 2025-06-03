Stonewall Democrats dinner to honor Rick Kriseman, Kori Stevens

(Photo courtesy the Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County)

CLEARWATER, Fla. | The Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County will hold their 2025 Pride & Progress Dinner June 8 from 5-9 p.m. at Banquet Masters, welcoming and honoring local LGBTQ+ advocates while detailing their work.

A chapter of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, the Stonewall Democrats exist to help elect equality-focused Democrats. Funds raised will support that mission.

“This year’s event will highlight the enduring impact of grassroots activism and local leadership in the fight for equality and justice,” organizers shared. “The Pride & Progress Dinner serves as [our] premier fundraising event … with proceeds going toward the recruitment, training, and support of local LGBTQ+ candidates and allies. Together, we are building a bench of bold leaders ready to represent our communities and advance equality at every level of government.”

Featured speakers include Central Florida’s state Rep. Anna Eskamani and state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith as well as Tampa Bay state Rep. Lindsay Cross. Veronica Foxx, Niomi Onassis Knight and Natasha Reigns De La Mer are scheduled to perform.

The evening will also feature a special presentation of the Kori Stevens Beacon Award, “named in honor of one of the community’s most fearless advocates.” It “celebrates individuals who, like Kori, embody the strength, courage, and unwavering resolve to stand up and speak out — no matter the cost,” the Stonewall Democrats shared.

Stevens, a longtime entertainer lovingly celebrated as the First Lady of St. Pete, will receive the inaugural award. Stonewall Democrats President Christian Hotchkiss calls her an “incredible advocate and leader in the LGBTQ+ community.”

“She has fought for our community for years by advocating in the streets, hosting benefits for many different causes, and simply by entertaining the crowds at any of her shows,” he explains.

Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, who was instrumental in the growth of St Pete Pride before and during his time in office, will also be honored.

The LGBTQ+ ally will be recognized “because of his commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community during his many years of service,” Hotchkiss says. “He raised the Pride Flag at City Hall, marched beside us in parades and protests, and even created the St Pete LGBTQ+ Liaison.

“These two individuals embody Pride and Progress and we’re thrilled to honor them this Sunday,” he adds.

Tickets are available now. General admission tickets are $45 and tables of 10 are $400. Doors will open at 5 p.m., entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and the three-entrée buffet runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dessert, coffee and tea are included and there will be a cash bar on site.

“This event promises to be a fun and engaging event to uplift the LGBTQ+ fight for equity and inclusion,” organizers promise. “Join us for a night of celebration, recognition and action — because when one person stands up, others follow.”

The Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County’s Pride & Progress Dinner will be held June 8 from 5-9 p.m. at Banquet Masters, located at 13355 49th St. N. in Clearwater. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit StonewallPinellas.com.