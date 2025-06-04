Polk Pride to celebrate 10 years in Lakeland

Polk Pride 2024. (Photo by Caitlin Sause)

LAKELAND, Fla. | Polk Pride will mark a decade of serving Polk County’s LGBTQ+ community with events June 7-14 in Lakeland, including their signature Pride in the Park.

Organized by the Lakeland Youth Alliance and PFLAG of Polk County, Polk Pride “creates an inspiring and dedicated culture of support and is the platform for education and entertainment for LGBTQ+ people, as well as their friends, families and allies.” This year’s milestone celebration is themed “InTENtionally Proud.”

“The theme chosen for 2025 reflects both Polk Pride’s milestone anniversary and the power of choosing Pride in the face of adversity,” organizers advised last month. “In a world where LGBTQ+ rights are still being challenged, being unapologetically and authentically ourselves is not just important, it’s necessary.”

Festivities will begin with a Kick-Off Party June 7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Union Hall, located at 1023 S. Florida Ave. A partnership with Fierce Drag Events Lakeland, the 21+ event will feature entertainers Aquira Sherrington, Sadie T. Elise, Ja’Staria Rayen and Sky Lemay with “dazzling performances, delicious drinks and a whole lot of Pride!”

Pride for Youth will follow June 11 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the United Women’s Club, located at 1515 Williamsburg Square. A partnership with the Lakeland Youth Alliance, it will provide a safe space for youth ages 11-17 “to connect, celebrate and embrace being InTENtionally Proud!”

On June 12 at 7 p.m., Pride in Faith will be held at Beacon Hill Fellowship at 220 W. Beacon Rd. The interfaith celebration will honor “the diverse spiritual and religious identities within the LGBTQ+ community.”

Friday Night Pride will follow June 13 from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. at The Parrot, located at 1030 E. Main St., before Pride in the Park on June 14. The signature celebration returns to Munn Park from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with vendors, entertainment, a Pride Flag March and more to “come together to celebrate 10 years of Polk Pride and being InTENtionally Proud!”

Pride After Dark will close this year’s celebration at Union Hall from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Kathryn Nevets, De DeLovely and Olivia Rae Taylor will perform alongside headliner Denali from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” VIP meet-and-greet tickets are available for $75 at general admission is $29. Read more below:

“Pride week will be filled with events, including our largest event, Polk Pride in the Park — the must-do event for the entire family,” Polk Pride President Scott Guira shared. “Polk Pride welcomes the entire community to join in celebrating the progress won for LGBTQ+ people and committing to continue the work needed to achieve equality for all.”

Polk Pride will celebrate 10 years June 7-14 with events throughout Lakeland. For more information, visit PolkPrideFL.org.