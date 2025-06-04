Pride flag raised outside of City Hall for Pride Month

(Photo from Mayor Buddy Dyer’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | In honor of Pride Month, the colors of love and progress for the pride flag were raised June 2 just outside City Hall.

For Orlando, the progress pride flag honors the LGBTQ+ community and their ongoing fight for equality.

“It’s important that we continue to make it known that Orlando will always be a place that supports and values LGBTQ+ residents and visitors. As Mayor I am proud – during Pride Month and year round – that our city is so welcoming,” Mayor Buddy Dyer wrote on Facebook.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis started an initiative, “Freedom Summer,” where bridges in the state will have no choice but to illuminate in red, white and blue from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

The order bars any bridges from carrying rainbow colors for Pride Month or any other occasions.

Some cities have protested like Jacksonville. The city’s LGBTQ+ community held a protest and marched June 1 across the Acosta Bridge in downtown Jacksonville.