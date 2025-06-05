Editor’s Desk: Looking Back and Forward

Life has been a whirlwind lately. It’s carried me across multiple states and into the past, all while I’ve kept an excited eye on the future.

Late last month, Watermark Out News Publisher Rick Todd and I were fortunate enough to attend the 2025 Lenfest News Philanthropy Summit in Philadelphia. It was hosted by the Lenfest Institute and Press Forward, two organizations at the forefront of strengthening local news nationwide.

It’s a thrill whenever I’m able to connect with fellow journalists and changemakers in the industry I love, but the summit was particularly interesting because it was the first of its kind. It was exciting to witness.

Organizers promised “an interactive conference for journalism fundraising and development professionals to connect with colleagues, attend hands-on workshops and learn from inspirational keynote speakers,” delivering on every front. I left with new contacts and new ideas about how to serve our readers.

The summit was yet another reminder that while local journalism is changing, it’s never been more important — something I think is especially true of local, independent news sources like ours. No one tells LGBTQ+ stories like the LGBTQ+ community, so please see how you how can help support our efforts at WatermarkOnline.com/Support.

Our trip to Philadelphia wasn’t just exciting on a professional level. Aside from an overnight stay a few decades ago on my way to New York, it also marked my first time in the city:

I loved it!

Philadelphia was uniquely charming and utterly fascinating to a history nerd like me. We saw the Liberty Bell, a symbol of American freedom and a personal bucket list item — and visited Independence Square, where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were debated and signed. Independence Hall had copies of each, a sight to behold.

Looking back on our nation’s founding — imperfect as our country was at the time — reminded me that our ideals are still worth fighting for, if only because of how far we’ve come. Things are often bleak in 2025, but marginalized communities like ours have survived far worse than Donald Trump. We will again.

I was home for less than 24 hours before leaving again, this time for a flight to my hometown in Ohio. My husband and I went up to see family, prompted by my nephew’s high school graduation.

I was in the room when he was born, even if my sister would’ve preferred otherwise, and sitting next to her as he accepted his diploma was something I’ll never forget. I’m so proud of you, Nick — and just like the day you came into the world, I wouldn’t have been anywhere else.

I also got plenty of time with my mom, taking in some long-forgotten Cincinnati sights and sharing other special treats, and got to hang out with dear, dear cousins of mine. Getting to do all of it next to my husband, something I’d never have imagined was possible when I moved to Florida 17 years ago, will never stop meaning the world to me.

All of this happened while knowing this would be my final column as the managing editor for Watermark Out News. Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Williams is moving out of state to explore new opportunities and I’ll be stepping into the role, something I’m beyond thrilled about but plan to discuss at length once it happens.

Until then, I want to thank Jeremy for a fantastic blueprint and helping make me a better journalist — but more than that, for being a wonderful friend and unforgettable Wonder Twin. Yours is a style I prefer to even AP.

My next role here isn’t the only thing I’ve been looking toward. Pride Month is upon us, which is why this issue details major events happening throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

In Orlando, Girls in Wonderland celebrates 25 years with its Silver Jubilee, welcoming comedian Erin Foley, and Gay Days prepares to hold its scaled-down festivities. In St. Petersburg, the 23rd annual St Pete Pride — now underway — continues through the end of the month.

You can read all about the celebration in this issue and in the official guide, inserted into our print editions and available at all official St Pete Pride events. It can also be read digitally on our website. Happy Pride!

Watermark Out News is proud to be your LGBTQ+ news source. Please stay informed, support those who support you and enjoy this latest issue.