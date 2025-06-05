Editor’s Desk: To my Watermark Family

I can’t believe this day has finally come, my final Editor’s Desk with Watermark Out News.

As I sit down to write it, I’m struck by an overwhelming sense of gratitude — not just for the opportunity to lead this incredible publication but for the way it has shaped me, challenged me and connected me to a community that feels like family.

When I first joined Watermark, I had no idea how deeply it would alter the course of my life. What began as a professional endeavor quickly became something far more personal. This publication isn’t just a collection of stories; it’s a living, breathing testament to the power of journalism to uplift, inspire and provoke change. And in doing so, it has transformed not only me but also the incredible people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside.

So many people have passed through these doors that have made an indelible mark on me, too many to name in the limited space here. There are a few who I would like to mention, while I cannot go into detail here why you matter to me, know that you do and I think of you all often: Tom Dyer and Ed Blaisdell, Sam Callahan, Jake Stevens, Mark Cady, Steve Blanchard and Jamie Hyman were some of the first people I met when I came to Watermark in 2013. (There is one name missing from that list but he will come up later). You all taught me so much about not only working at a newspaper but about being a part of a community.

Over the years, people have come and gone but they have all stuck with me. A few people that stand out are Kathleen Sadler, Dilly Dilly, Billy Manes, as well as the current Watermark Out News team: Danny Garcia, Caitlin Sause, Dylan Todd, Luis Salazar, Daisy Chamberlin and the newest member, Bellanee Plaza. (I know two people are missing off that list but they are coming up.)

I’ve been endlessly inspired by my colleagues listed above — their dedication, their creativity and their unwavering commitment to speaking truth to power. We’ve celebrated milestones together, weathered challenges, and, yes, even shed some tears over the years as tragedies hit close to home for us. But what stands out for me the most are the moments of shared purpose: the pride we get in seeing an important story resonate with readers, the collective determination to get it right and the unspoken understanding that what we do matters. You are all matter and are heroes in my eyes.

There are two people in particular that I would like to thank. The two people missing from the above list: Ryan Williams-Jent and Rick Todd.

Of all the incredible people I have had the honor of working with, none have been more essential to Watermark’s editorial success since I became editor-in-chief than Ryan.

Ryan — who will be taking up the mantle of editor-in-chief when I leave — isn’t just a colleague; he’s my editorial brother. We jokingly (and accurately) call ourselves The Wonder Twins, in part because we are both nerds who love superheroes, but also because doing this job without him would have been very difficult and a lot less fun.

Ryan’s talent as a journalist is matched only by his heart, and knowing Watermark is in his hands gives me absolute confidence that its future is not just secure, but brighter than ever. Ryan has not only helped me to become a better writer but he has also helped me to become a more empathetic person. Ryan, thank you for being my sounding board, my cheerleader and my friend — this publication, and I, owe you more than words can say. Excelsior!

No farewell would be complete without thanking Rick. I would not be the person I am today without him and I most certainly would not be at Watermark without him. I have met few people as brave at Rick. With the internet screaming “print media is dead,” he bought a newspaper in 2016 and not only kept it going but helped to elevate it to new heights. Rick isn’t just a boss, he is a mentor, my podcast partner-in-crime and my ride-or-die for all community events.

Rick likes to say we are family at Watermark. He was saying it long before Dominic Toretto in “The Fast and the Furious” movies, but it is very accurate, at least for me. Rick is family. He was there when my dad died to help the family out with funeral expenses. He was there when I moved into town and had no place to stay. (Granted I moved to town because he asked me to but still, he and Jen didn’t have to open their home to me.)

Rick’s unwavering belief in this publication — and in me — has been the backbone of my journey here. Rick leads with passion, integrity and a relentless commitment to community, and I’ll forever be grateful for his guidance, his trust and the countless memories (and laughs) we’ve shared along the way. Watermark thrives because of his vision and I’m better because of his friendship.

While I have been at Watermark, we have strived to bring you a variety of stories, your stories. I hope I have made you all proud.