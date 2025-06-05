PHOTOS: Pride & Passion 19 benefits the Tampa Museum of Art

TAMPA | The Tampa Museum of Art’s annual Pride & Passion returned May 31 with Timeless Tragedy, “an unforgettable evening of Shakespearean splendor.”

The annual fundraiser benefits the museum’s Art Space and Connections programming, helping “champion a future where art inspires and heals.” Crowds gathered en masse, enjoying the evening’s entertainment, which included headliner Suzie Toot from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” dancing and more.

Watermark Out News was on hand to help celebrate and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Jorge Cordova.