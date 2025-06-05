Digital Publications

Watermark Out News Issue 32.12: Silver Jubilee, Rooted & Ready

By Caitlin Sause

Silver Jubilee: Girls in Wonderland celebrates 25 years in Orlando with June parties. Rooted & Ready: St Pete Pride’s 23rd season is here. Comedian Erin Foley headlines Out For Laughs. Pols Pride celebrates 10 years in Lakeland.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08
Gay Days to take place with muted events this year.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
St Pete Pride kicks off 23rd season.

DEMOCRATICALLY YOURS | Page 15
Johnny Boykins is back with his latest viewpoint.

SILVER ANNIVERSARY | Page 23
Girls in Wonderland celebrates 25 years in Orlando with June parties.

ERIN IN WONDERLAND | Page 27
Erin Foley to headline Girls in Wonderland event.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT | Page 29
Tampa Fringe celebrates LGBTQ+ voices with 9th festival.

