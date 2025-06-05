Watermark Out News Issue 32.12: Silver Jubilee, Rooted & Ready

Silver Jubilee: Girls in Wonderland celebrates 25 years in Orlando with June parties. Rooted & Ready: St Pete Pride’s 23rd season is here. Comedian Erin Foley headlines Out For Laughs. Pols Pride celebrates 10 years in Lakeland.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08

Gay Days to take place with muted events this year.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

St Pete Pride kicks off 23rd season.



DEMOCRATICALLY YOURS | Page 15

Johnny Boykins is back with his latest viewpoint.



SILVER ANNIVERSARY | Page 23

Girls in Wonderland celebrates 25 years in Orlando with June parties.



ERIN IN WONDERLAND | Page 27

Erin Foley to headline Girls in Wonderland event.



ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT | Page 29

Tampa Fringe celebrates LGBTQ+ voices with 9th festival.



See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!



Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!