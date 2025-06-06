New California trans athlete policy creating ‘co-winners’ is a crock

transgender flag (Photo by Dylan Todd)

A lot happened at last weekend’s high school state track and field championship meet in Clovis, Calif. Parents of cisgender student-athletes booed the one and only transgender girl competing. Police and security officers showed up in large numbers to keep protestors apart and safeguard the competitors. Police made an arrest outside the stadium after a demonstrator brandishing a transgender pride flag allegedly assaulted a man described as a conservative activist and caused damage to his vehicle.

The trans student — 16-year-old AB Hernandez — finished a winner. But she wasn’t “the” winner.

As CBS News reported, “Hernandez took home first place medals in both high jump and triple jump and she placed second in the long jump event. Following a rule change by the California Interscholastic Federation, a co-winner was named in each of the three events in which Hernandez placed.”

You didn’t misread that. Hernandez shared the podium with “co-winners.”

As the Blade reported last week, the CIF introduced a new “pilot entry process” that for the first time, allowed judges to score trans athletes separately from cisgender competitors, so there were three winners in every event: a cisgender male winner, a cisgender female winner and a trans student-athlete winner.

The new policy was announced hours after President Donald Trump threatened to pull “large scale federal funding” from the state if officials allowed trans athletes to compete according to their gender identity.

Despite the policy change, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on social media it was investigating State Attorney General Rob Bonta, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the Jurupa Unified School District, and the CIF for potential violations of Title IX, as the Blade reported.

So what happens now? As KXTV reported, President Trump issued another threat to pull funding on Monday in a post to his Truth Social account, not naming Hernandez but labeling her “a biological male” and using his favorite derogatory nickname for California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“A Biological Male competed in California Girls State Finals, WINNING BIG, despite the fact that they were warned by me not to do so. As Governor Gavin Newscum fully understands, large scale fines will be imposed!!!”

Now, the pundits are weighing-in. Sara Pequeño wrote in USA Today how she was encouraged to see Hernandez share the 2nd place podium with Brooke White and “put their arms around each other.”

“They’re setting an example for how all of us should treat our trans neighbors, i.e., treating them like human beings, not enemies,” she wrote.

As Pequeño noted, Save Women’s Sports, an anti-trans advocacy group, could only identify five trans students in the entire United States who were competing on girls’ teams from kindergarten through grade 12 in 2023. “That group’s entire existence is to hate trans athletes, and they found very little to hate,” she wrote.

According to the president of the NCAA, there are fewer than 10 student-athletes who publicly identify as transgender out of the more than 500,000 competing at the collegiate level.

Pequeño was not alone in finding joy in the rules change that brought cisgender and transgender girls together on a podium, each of them a “co-winner.” So did self-proclaimed “trans advocate” Cyd Zeigler.

He’s one of the co-founders of the LGBTQ+ sports site Outsports, who in 2023 infamously came close to endorsing Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, only to offer his regrets, following a backlash from readers. Zeigler penned an op-ed Wednesday originally titled “California trans athlete policy is something everyone

can embrace.”

“Everyone?” Not this sports editor.

He called the new CIF policy “the best possible path in 2025 to trans participation in sports.”

In celebrating this change, Zeigler also trashed “goal-post-moving trans advocates” and policies in California and Connecticut that allow “a trans girl to run in boys track meets and, without a medical transition, later compete in girls meets,” meaning high school competitions. “That’s bad policy,” declared Zeigler without evidence.

That policy in Connecticut has stood since 2011 and is enshrined in state law, and so far has withstood legal challenges once again being heard in federal court.

Outsports at some point changed the headline of his screed to “New California trans athlete policy is something we can embrace” and apparently made another significant choice: Despite quoting the outlet’s one and only remaining transgender contributor, Karleigh Webb, who opposes the rules change, Zeigler did not mention her by name.

Why?

In an article published before the championship, Webb wrote: “If AB Hernandez wins, why should she have to share the spoils with someone else if’s not a tie? That’s what professional transphobes like Jennifer Sey and Riley Gaines try to sell. Awarding a duplicate medal gives their nonsense credence to the detriment of the sport and the athletes.” Webb is right. Zeigler and the CIF and Gov. Newsom are wrong. You either win, or you lose, or if you prefer, you come in second, third, whatever. But “co-winners?”

That’s a crock.

Imagine if the Dodgers and Yankees shared the World Series trophy. Why shouldn’t the 49ers also win the Super Bowl alongside the Chiefs? Maybe Kamala Harris should be declared a “co-winner” of last November’s election?

Personally, I’m glad to see Hernandez embraced by her cisgender peers. I’m relieved to know that crowds cheering these amazing girls last weekend drowned out the hecklers who showed up to boo a child. I’m encouraged that even if she had to share the win, Hernandez was given her rightful place among the teens competing and proved she was not only worthy of competing but did not win in every event.

So, she’s hardly “unbeatable.” Most trans athletes actually lose, as Zeigler wrote almost six years ago, back before he started echoing anti-trans inclusion activists Martina Navratilova, Renee Richards and Nancy Hogshead-Makar.

If he really thinks the CIF “co-winners” rule is going to silence anti-trans forces, I think he’s going to be very surprised by Riley Gaines and her crowd.

While it’s easy for Zeigler to concede public opinion has shifted, he should know better than to blame those who pushed for inclusion, when it’s clear that conservative voices in media and politicians, like his, are the ones responsible for influencing that move to reject trans women’s right to compete in women’s sports. It’s a pendulum swing that in time will undoubtedly swing back, once the science proves that trans women and girls don’t always win. In fact, researchers have already proven some trans athletes are at a disadvantage compared to their cisgender competitors.

Just as Parker Molloy reported that a Republican-commissioned study on gender affirming care in Utah actually found “that youth who received care before age 18 had better outcomes, especially around depression, anxiety and suicidality. Hormonal treatments were associated with positive mental health and psychosocial functioning outcomes.”

I believe the science is on the side of transgender Americans. Americans love a winner. Not a “co-winner.”

