PHOTOS: Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber honors local businesses, nonprofits

Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber President Rene Cantu (L) and board members. (Photo by Luis Salazar)

TAMPA | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber welcomed hundreds of business professionals to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa June 4 for their 2025 Pride in Business luncheon.

The annual event highlights chamber initiatives and presents the organization’s Impact Awards. They honor local nonprofits, businesses and advocates for advancing equality in the workplace each year.

Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber President and CEO Rene Cantu kicked off programming after a networking reception, thanking members, volunteers and other supporters for attending.

“Now is our time to come together to build a stronger LGBTQ+ business community and to show how resilient we have become at the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber,” he said. “Our members and the community at large must see us as a resource here to provide support for our LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs and professionals. It is how we shape the future of business in Tampa Bay.”

Cantu subsequently moderated “Strategic Visibility: Navigating Identity, Brand & Business in a Divided World.” The panel welcomed Maureen Cacioppo, founder of Florida Pure Sea Salt; Edwin Gonzalez, director of DEI at Suncoast Credit Union and Justin Nelson, co-founder and president of the National LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce.

Nelson also delivered remarks ahead of time, praising the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber’s work in the region as the NGLCC’s local affiliate. During the panel, participants discussed the challenges currently facing inclusive businesses as well as strategies to combat them, highlighting the NGLCC’s certification process for LGBT and ally-owned businesses and other initiatives.

The Impact Awards were distributed after that. The chamber recognized TomCo Solutions as the 2025 Certified LGBT Business Enterprise of the Year, calling the company “a true leader in our community.” BayFirst Bank received the 2025 Corporate Partner of the Year and was praised for their support of the chamber.

Metro Inclusive Health received the chamber’s 2025 Nonprofit of the Year award. They noted nonprofits “have faced many challenges this year, in particular with securing and maintaining funding to provide important services to our community members.”

Zubrick Magic Theatre was subsequently recognized as the 2025 Small Business of the Year. Illusionists and husbands Chris and Ryan Zubrick accepted the honor.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” Ryan shared in a press release afterwards. “From day one, we set out to create not only a world-class theatre experience but also a place where everyone feels valued, seen and celebrated.”

“We believe that magic happens not just in our performance on stage, but in the real moments of connection we create with others,” Chris added. “Receiving this award from the Chamber reinforces just how important that mission truly is.”

Cantu also presented his first President’s Award, honoring Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. He highlighted the organization’s consistent support for the chamber, noting that they were not only the presenting sponsor for this year’s luncheon but have agreed to serve as such again in 2026.

Victor Tiffany, senior vice president of hospitality, was among those who gave opening remarks. He noted that Hard Rock was proud to host the luncheon and to “celebrate Pride Month with a community that embodies strength, authenticity and resilience.”

“At Hard Rock we live by a simple motto … ‘love all, serve all,’” he also noted. “We don’t just say it, we mean it … supporting the LGBTQ community is not something we reserve for a single month, it’s really something we do daily.”

Cantu closed this year’s luncheon by thanking supporters and sponsors, encouraging attendees to join the chamber for next year’s event. It’s currently scheduled to return June 4, 2026.

Watermark Out News was proud to attend this year’s luncheon. View our photos below.

Photos by Luis Salazar, Ryan Williams-Jent