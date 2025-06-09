LGBTQ voices echo from the Lincoln Memorial at International Rally for Freedom

The growing crowd along the reflecting pool at the National Mall. (Washington Blade photo by Joe Reberkenny)

Hundreds of LGBTQ people, supporters and allies braved the rain June 8 to make their voices heard at the International March on Washington for Freedom, held on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

The message of the event was overwhelmingly clear: the international — and local — queer community will not silently accept the hatred spewed by the current administration and right-wing leaders around the world.

The rally began with a performance of “Freedom” by the L.O.V.E. Chorus — a collective of singers from around the globe — who stood in matching pink shirts in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

The nearly four-hour event, which took place before the march, featured speakers from across the world and from all corners of the LGBTQ rights movement. Human rights activists, queer community leaders, foreign government officials, drag performers, and even the former vice president took the stage.

“Pride is a celebration, but it is also a powerful statement — about courage, community, and determination,” Kamala Harris said in a pre-taped statement that drew cheers from the crowd. “Pride is about honoring the trailblazers who came before, joining arms with those leading the fight for equality today, and empowering the next generation to live boldly, freely, and with joy. It is when we celebrate the progress we have made and recommit to the work still ahead. And in this moment, as you gather with friends and allies from across the world, let us be clear. No one should be made to fight alone. We are all in this together. So please take care, enjoy yourselves, and happy WorldPride.”

“WorldPride has always been a moment where human rights defenders from around the world gather in solidarity, but this year, many around the globe have been silenced,” said Ashley Smith, Capital Pride’s Board President and board member of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. “That should disturb us. That should mobilize us.”

“This is not just a rally. This is the beginning. We must march towards freedom,” Smith told the growing crowd. “This is our time.”

The historic nature of this international gathering wasn’t lost on the more than 20 speakers, many of whom invoked the legacy of those who came before — particularly trans pioneers within the movement. Learning from past LGBTQ leaders was a central and repeated theme.

Several speakers also called out specific countries and political figures for abusing their power at the expense of LGBTQ rights. Trump, Musk, and Putin were among the names directly mentioned.

The rally marked the beginning of the end of WorldPride in Washington, where for the past two weeks, the nation’s capital has hosted the largest LGBTQ celebration of the year.

