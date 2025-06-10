PHOTOS: City of St. Pete hosts Shine with Pride event

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The City of St. Petersburg hosted Shine with Pride June 6, a special pop-up event held at City Hall with giveaways, vendors and entertainment.

LGBTQ+ residents, officials and other supporters gathered to celebrate Pride in the Sunshine City. Free, limited edition City of St. Petersburg Pride flags were given to the first 400 attendees.

“Enjoy free giveaways, cool City Pride swag, community activations and meet local partners making a difference,” officials shared ahead of time. Participants included St Pete Pride, the NAACP and more with music from DJ Greg Anderson and a special performance from Alice Marie Gripp.

Watermark Out News was on hand to help celebrate. View our photos below.

Photos by Luis Salazar, Ryan Williams-Jent.