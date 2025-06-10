PHOTOS: Girls in Wonderland celebrate 25 years

Photo by Bellanee Plaza

ORLANDO | Girls in Wonderland marked 25 years of celebration June 5-8 at the Springhill Suites/Townhill Suites by Marriott in Winter Garden.

With thousands of queer women, the party kicked off with a Welcome Happy Hour outside Flamingo Bar & Grill, followed by the Traffic Jam party at Cuba Libre. The weekend included a series of pool parties with performances from DJs, singers and dancers.

With a happy hour after the June 6 pool party, attendees waited for the Out For Laughs Comedy Show featuring Erin Foley and Anna Lepeley. The night continued with Mardi Gras-themed festivities at Mango’s Tropical Café.

To close out the celebration, the June 8 pool party extended an hour later with a Last Chance party lasting until 2 a.m.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.