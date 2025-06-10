PHOTOS: Kolbie Blair Matthews becomes Miss Gay Days 2025

ORLANDO | Kolbie Blair Matthews won the 2025 Miss Gay Days Pageant, held during Gay Days at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld June 5-8.

Matthews was one of four contestants competing to become the new Miss Gay Days. The other competitors were Starlet Skye, who was named first alternate; Altese Aurum, who was named second alternate; and Adrianna Manchez.

The pageant was hosted by Twila Holiday and was judged by Brittani Acuff, Geraldine Jones, Aaron Sanford-Weatherall, Joshua Collins and April Fresh.

Contestants competed in various rounds that included evening gown, talent and more.

Check out our photos from the pageant below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.