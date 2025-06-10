PHOTOS: Red shirts return for 34th Gay Day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO | The community turned out for the annual LGBTQ+ tradition of wearing red shirts to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom June 7.

Gay Day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom first took place on June 1, 1991, in front of Cinderella’s Castle at the Magic Kingdom just before the 3 p.m. parade. The idea was for the LGBTQ+ community to gather, all wearing red shirts, to be visible and to be seen during a time when doing so could be dangerous.

This year, 34 years later, Gay Day at the Magic Kingdom fell on June 7 and many from the LGBTQ+ community gathered, celebrated and turned Disney red to honor that original commitment.

This year, folks gathered at Cinderella’s Castle at 5 p.m. for a group photo. Earlier in the day, many of those red-shirt-wearing attendees took to the 1 p.m. showtime of the Country Bear Jamboree, back after being closed for a reimagining during last year’s Gay Day, for the annual tradition of seeing Henry, Trixie, Big Al and the rest of the Country Bears sing and dance.

Check out photos from the day below.

Photos by Dylan and Rick Todd.