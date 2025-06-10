PHOTOS: St Pete Pride hosts Youth and Family Day, 1st Pet Pride Parade

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride‘s 2025 Youth and Family Day was held June 7 at North Straub Park with live entertainment, inclusive activities and its first-ever Pet Pride Parade.

“This free event invites LGBTQ+ youth, families, and allies to enjoy a playful day of activities, entertainment and community connection,” organizers shared ahead of time.

The day featured a foam party, family yoga, butterfly encounter, various activities and St Pete Pride’s 2025 Royal Court: Miss St Pete Pride Seduction Dickerson, Mr. St Pete Pride Dioscar DeMilo and Mx. St Pete Pride Roman Lewinsky. Attendees also marched beside their pets during St Pete Pride’s inaugural Pet Pride Parade.

“In a time that feels uncertain for our LGBTQIA+ community, we are coming together in joy, resilience and Pride,” they noted via social media. “This day is for YOU — our youth, families and allies.”

Read more about St Pete Pride 2025 here and don’t miss the official St Pete Pride Guide published by Watermark Out News, available digitally at the link, inserted in our current issue and available at all official events.

View our photos from Youth and Family Day below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.