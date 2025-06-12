DeSantis omits LGBTQ+ and Latino communities from Pulse remembrance statement

The 2024 CommUNITY Rainbow Run. (Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | Governor Ron DeSantis released his memorandum for Pulse Remembrance Day, omitting LGBTQ+ and Latino people from his statement.

“Nine years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levany committed a horrific act of terrorism at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida,” his memorandum reads.

In 2024, he put in his memorandum the horrific act of terrorism was against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities.

Representative Anna V. Eskamani wrote on Facebook to call out the changes from DeSantis memorandum.

“Please know that despite the actions of some politicians, we see you and are standing right alongside you,” she wrote.

The Pulse nightclub mass shooting killed 49 people nine years ago.

On June 11, family members were given the opportunity to visit the site for the first time just before its demolition.