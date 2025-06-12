Tampa Fringe celebrates LGBTQ+ voices with 9th festival

Tampa Fringe returns for the ninth year June 11-22 with a lineup that proudly spotlights LGBTQ+ productions.

Whether through comedy, drama, cabaret, magic or experimental theater, these performances speak to multifaceted experiences within the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s festival will feature 32 companies in five venues with a beach theme, encouraging attendees to “Run Away with Fringe.”

In 2025, Tampa Fringe introduces the Commodore as a new venue in addition to the Kress Building. Learn more about some of Tampa Fringe’s LGBTQ+ offerings here.

In “A QUEER PSEUDO LECTURE,” Noah Pantano examines assumptions and stereotypes surrounding queerness, unpacking societal perceptions while reflecting on his own experiences.

“The whole point of the show is to really unpack what it means to be queer person in the 21st century,” he says. “What it means to find self-love and self-care and to acknowledge how phobia and hate crimes continue to influence us in our safety and our identity, and our fight against assimilating and making real and actual change.”

“DECEPTION THEATER” is Steven DeCreamer’s dark and edgy magic show. His performance blends traditional magic, freakshow elements and séance parlor-style storytelling, offering a unique, eerie experience.

DeCreamer emphasizes that his show challenges stereotypes about LGBTQ+ performers, displaying the diversity of artistic expression within the community. He sees festivals like Tampa Fringe as a space that amplifies a broad spectrum of queer voices and artistic styles. Having participated before, he appreciates the mix of performers and audiences it attracts, saying, “The brush stroke for the LGBTQ+ community is broad and diverse — you can’t pigeonhole us.”

Victoria Rose Ríos’ “LA ULTIMA MUÑECA: A THEATRICAL QUINCEAÑERA” is an immersive party-style theatrical experience that invites audiences into a vibrant celebration of identity and self-discovery.

While it is inherently a queer story, it isn’t one centered on struggle — it’s about reclaiming joy and pushing back against imposed expectations. “It’s a way to celebrate any day and be loud… It’s a story about being yourself,” she says.

“MY LIFE AS AN INSPIRATIONAL PORN STAR” is Gabrielle Leonore Leonore’s raw and candid exploration of life as a bisexual, autistic woman told through humor, honesty and unfiltered storytelling. The title itself is a satire on the way society reduces disabled people to feel-good narratives, where their success is measured by surviving rather than thriving.

Her performance challenges stereotypes while addressing the complexities of being both bisexual and autistic, ensuring that conversations around identity move beyond superficial representation. She challenges the notion that queer and disabled people should have to struggle for the same dignity others take for granted and with a mix of biting commentary and personal anecdotes, she dismantles stereotypes.

In “MY HUCK FINN FUNERAL,” 70-year-old Betty Jean Steinshouer showcases how she didn’t let stage 4 cancer stop her from writing the perfect play about her experiences. From her fancy red walker with a DNR sign, Steinshouer explains, “I will try to give my take on the meaning of life, survive the people who hate you, and how to do the best you can to help others survive, especially the ones who are having a terrible childhood.”

Steinshouer’s “Huck Finn FUNeral” is an unapologetically sharp and darkly humorous take on dying on one’s own terms. “If you’ve never been terminally ill, I highly recommend it,” she quips.

“PERCOLATE” is Julie Leir’s interactive, fourth wall-breaking blend of movement, creativity and community, inviting the audience to participate in shaping the performance itself. They aim to make the creative process transparent and accessible, encouraging collaboration and shared artistic expression.

For Leir, Tampa Fringe represents both artistic opportunity and personal affirmation, offering a welcoming space to embrace their identity. “We’re dealing with a lot of struggles right now, but at the same time, we need to remember why we’re fighting so hard,” Leir says. “Part of that is because we need joy, creativity, art and community.”

“QUEEN, INTERRUPTED: THE RISE AND FALL OF A DRAG PARIAH,” a semi-autobiographical cabaret performance, explores themes of identity, resilience and the intersections of queerness and culture through vignettes inspired by Asian drag performer JD Manarang’s life. It addresses the challenges faced by queer artists in a conservative climate and contributes to the conversation around LGBTQ+ representation in theater.

“In the broader spectrum, theater and queerness are two things that are currently under fire by the current administration and current governor,” Manarang says. “… creating who you are on the stage is deeply frightening to conservative people and in the same way, queerness. It is deeply frightening to those people who have very convenient definitions for their life, and it terrifies them.”

“SCHIZO DAYS” is Alby Queer’s performance focusing on personal experiences and mental illness rather than strictly LGBTQ+ themes. They highlight that mental health struggles are prevalent within the queer community, stating, “A lot of us on the LGBTQ spectrum are dealing with [mental illness].” Queer believes it’s important for queer artists to create shows that explore broader themes beyond just identity, offering perspectives on all aspects of life.

Queer values the festival’s inclusivity, explaining, “Fringe gives us a space where no one else really wants to put our shows on, where they think we’re too weird… This gives us a place where we can actually be ourselves. Because they are so accepting at Tampa Fringe, I feel comfortable to be able to say my story and feel like I don’t have to hide who I am.”

“STRAWBERRY SIDE SHOW” is Mary Strawberry’s celebration of 15 years of variety performance, blending skills, jokes and audience participation into a joyful, immersive experience. The show is a culmination of their artistic clown journey, offering a space for play and laughter.

For Strawberry, Tampa Fringe represents a rare opportunity to bring independent artists to the stage, explaining, “This is a huge opportunity for us because it gives a stage to artists and performers who aren’t associated with larger theater companies… It gives them a platform and an audience.”

At its heart, “Strawberry Side Show” is about embracing fun and letting go of inhibition. Strawberry wants audiences to rediscover their inner child and the freedom of being silly, stating, “We’re being happy out of spite this year. That’s what I keep telling myself.” Through humor and connection, Strawberry hopes to remind people—queer and otherwise—that joy is a powerful form of resistance.

Tampa Fringe will be held June 11-22 in Ybor. Dates and times vary. Visit TampaFringe.org to view a full schedule, purchase tickets and learn more about this year’s festival.