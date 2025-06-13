PHOTOS: Stonewall Democrats honor LGBTQ+ advocates

(Photo by Luis Salazar)

CLEARWATER, Fla. | The Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County held their 2025 Pride & Progress Dinner June 8, detailing their work in the region and honoring local advocates.

The evening featured performances from Veronica Foxx, Natasha De La Mer, Fondi Carrington and Alice Marie Gripp. Tampa Bay drag icon Kori Stevens and Rick Kriseman, former mayor of St. Petersburg, were the event’s honorees.

“WOW!!! We had a wonderful night at Pride and Progress dinner,” organizers shared afterwards. The dinner benefited the Stonewall Democrats’ recruitment, training and support for local LGBTQ+ candidates and their allies.

View Watermark Out News’ photos below.

Photos by Luis Salazar.