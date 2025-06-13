Tel Aviv Pride parade cancelled after Israel attacks Iran

Hilton Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 5, 2024. Authorities have cancelled the city’s annual Pride parade after Israel launched airstrikes against Iran. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Tel Aviv authorities on June 13 cancelled the city’s Pride parade after Israel launched airstrikes against Iran.

The Associated Press notes the Israeli airstrikes targeted nuclear and military facilities in Iran. Reports indicate the airstrikes killed two top nuclear scientists and the leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Iran in response to the airstrikes launched more than 100 drones towards Israel. The Israel Defense Forces said it intercepted them.

The Tel Aviv Pride parade had been scheduled to take place on Friday. Caitlyn Jenner was to have been the event’s guest of honor.

Authorities, in consultation with local LGBTQ activists, last year cancelled the Tel Aviv Pride parade out of respect for the hostages who remained in the Gaza Strip after Oct. 7. Jerusalem’s annual Pride parade took place on June 5.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.