Winter Park proclaims June as Pride Month, honors diversity and remembers Pulse anniversary

Photo by Bellanee Plaza

ORLANDO | The City of Winter Park proclaimed June as Pride Month at their commission meeting June 11 inside City Hall.

Thor Falk, founder of Winter Park Project, spoke at the meeting and said the proclamation validates what he believes in the Winter Park Project.

“Thank you so much for making this bold decision,” Falk says. “It means a lot and it means a little and when I say it means a little, its sometimes these gestures that can make a difference in someone’s day, in how they feel about themselves when they know they are unconditionally welcomed in the community.”

Winter Park Mayor Sheila DeCiccio said every June, Pride Month commemorates the 1969 Stone Wall uprising, but this year marks the ninth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. She said the city will reaffirm its commitment to stand against hate in all forms.

“The city is dedicated to creating a welcoming environment where diversity is celebrated and every individual is valued and respected,” DeCiccio says.

The meeting also proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth in Winter Park. DeCiccio encouraged all residents to enjoy the educational and cultural celebration to become more aware of the significate of Juneteenth.

Photos by Jeremy Williams and Bellanee Plaza.