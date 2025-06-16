PHOTOS: Polk Pride celebrates 10 years in Lakeland

Polk Pride board members, entertainers and supporters June 14. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

LAKELAND, Fla. | Polk Pride celebrated a decade of serving Polk County’s LGBTQ+ community with events June 7-14, including their signature Pride in the Park.

This year’s milestone celebration was themed “InTENtionally Proud” and welcomed supporters to Munn Park from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. They enjoyed vendors from throughout the region, entertainment from local favorites and more.

“Our hearts are full!” organizers shared afterwards. “Thank you to everyone who showed up to celebrate 10 Years of Pride in Polk County at our biggest #PrideInThePark yet.”

Polk Pride After Dark closed this year’s celebration, welcoming “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Denali and more:

View our photos from Polk Pride’s 10-year celebration below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent, Bellanee Plaza and Luis Salazar.