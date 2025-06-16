PHOTOS: St Pete Pride Stonewall Reception honors LGBTQ+ history, advocates

Stonewall veterans Jay Toole (L) and J. Carl DeVine. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride welcomed supporters to the Museum of Fine Arts June 12 for this year’s Stonewall Reception.

The annual fundraiser honors the birth of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement and is designed to benefit St Pete Pride’s work each year. Speakers included Executive Director Bior Guigni, President Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, Vice President Stephanie Morge and Secretary Darius Lightsey.

Morge detailed the Stonewall uprising before LGBTQ+ activist Jay Toole, who was present in 1969, detailed her firsthand account. Green-Calisch subsequently introduced this year’s grand marshals, Wendy Vernon and Alex Quinto, who also performs as Alice Marie Gripp.

He also honored Stanley Solomons, St Pete Pride’s former secretary. The LGBTQ+ advocate served the organization for 17 years before retiring from the board.

Read more about St Pete Pride 2025 here and don’t miss the official St Pete Pride Guide, available digitally at the link, inserted in our current issue and at all official events.

View our photos and video from the Stonewall Reception below.

Photos by Luis Salazar.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.