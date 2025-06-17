Come Out With Pride to host 1st Juneteenth Pride celebration

(Photo via Come Out with Pride’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Come Out With Pride has launched the Colors of Courage Collective, an intentional initiative dedicated to celebrating queer, trans, Black, Indigenous and people of color across Central Florida.

To embrace the movement, the first-ever and largest Juneteenth Pride celebration, Love & Liberation: Unapologetically Bond, will be held June 21 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Pavilion.

The free, family-friendly event will be an unapologetic celebration of Black queer excellence, identity and freedom, rooted in the spirit of Juneteenth. There will be live music, food, performances, community marketplace and a welcoming space for love, resistance and pride.

The headliner was announced as drag icon Latrice Royal. From RuPaul’s Drag Race, Latrice Royal will bring a performance audiences wont forget.

Live performances from Tashae Royale Sherrington (Miss Continental Plus), Lady Bri Adonis, Remini Mogul and Black Magix Royal will be apart of the celebration.

The Colors of Courage Collective exist to increase representation, visibility, and inclusiveness of QTBIPOC communities throughout Central Florida.

The collective will commit to cultivating and creating culturally affirming spaces and experiences that center the lived experiences, resilience and joy of queer and trans people of color, regardless of documentation status or language spoken, according to Come Out With Pride’s website.

Read more about the event below:

More information can be found at eventeny.com