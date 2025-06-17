Space Coast Pride presents 10th Annual Rainbow Run 5K

(Photo from Space Coast Pride’s Facebook)

MELBOURNE, Fla. | Space Coast Pride will celebrate the Annual Rainbow Run 5K June 21 at Wickham Park with visibility, unity and community pride.

The family-friendly 5K promotes wellness and healthy lifestyles in the LGBTQ+ community. It’s encouraged to run, walk or sashay across the finish line.

In 2024, 600 runners participated in the Rainbow Run 5K.

The morning will include food trucks, local vendors and areas for guests to cheer on runners.

Some of the sponsors will include Sun Bum, Geico, Healthcare Unity Group and more.

Space Coast Pride, formerly known as The Living Room of Brevard, started in 2007 with a mission to create a safe, inclusive, and vibrant space for our LGBTQIA+ community in Brevard County, according to its website.

More information on the Rainbow Run 5K can be found at spacecoastpride.org