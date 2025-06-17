Sunset at the Zoo host the 3rd LGBTQ+ Pride celebration

(Photo by Jeremy Williams)

SANFORD, Fla. | Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will host its third Sunset at the Zoo: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride June 27 with some new additions to the event.

Richard Glover, Central Florida Zoo CEO, said the Orlando Gay Chorus will perform along with other artists for live music. Glover says the zoo’s team wants to invite as much of the community as possible so people know they are welcomed.

“Last year we had about 1,200 people … we’re really hoping to see maybe 1,500 or more,” Glover says. “What we’ve found in the three years we’ve done this is out of the sunsets, we do… this is every year our highest attended one.”

This year, the zoo will receive additional support from the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center. Glover says the organization reached out to work together for the Pride celebration.

“When you get a call from someone like that it’s always flattering that someone has noticed our event and is wanting to support us,” he says.

Glover says the zoo is a safe place for the LGBTQ+ community. He says especially with the political climate, he wants people to know the zoo will always celebrate the community.

“We celebrate the biodiversity of all these different animals and all their differences and adaptations,” Glover says. “Why wouldn’t we celebrate all those same things in humans? So it’s important to us from that aspect and from the other aspect, we have a number of people on our staff from the LGBTQ community, including myself.”

The evening will include food trucks, vendors and fun activities for families to enjoy. Tickets are discounted at $6 online in advanced or $8 at the gate. On a normal day, tickets can be $25 for an adult.

More information can be found at CentralFloridaZoo.org