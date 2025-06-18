Bellanee Plaza named Central Florida Bureau Chief of Watermark Out News

Please help me welcome Bellanee Plaza to the Watermark Out News Family!

Bellanee will take on the role of Central Florida Bureau Chief, working with Ryan Williams-Jent, to bring you the important news and entertainment in the Central Florida area.

Watermark Out News first met Bellanee when she applied to be an intern. Her time with us was so successful that we sought her out when a full-time position became available. She joins us as a recent graduate of the University of Central Florida.

I am excited to have her energy and journalistic expertise working alongside Editor-in-Chief Ryan Williams-Jent.