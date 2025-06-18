Ryan Williams-Jent named Editor-in-Chief of Watermark Out News

Please join me in congratulating longtime Watermark Out News employee Ryan Williams-Jent on his promotion to Editor-in-Chief.

Ryan began his time with Watermark Out News as a freelancer covering Tampa Bay news and entertainment. Within months he was hired full-time as our Tampa Bay Bureau Chief and then Managing Editor.

Ryan has been instrumental in raising Watermark Out News’ profile in Tampa Bay and has been my partner in many of the newspaper’s recent successes.

Ryan’s journalistic talent and integrity is matched by his love of his community and devotion to this newspaper. I have all the confidence in the world that he will lead the editorial team in both Central Florida and Tampa Bay to bring you the news that makes a difference.