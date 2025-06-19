Clearwater’s Silkpride elevates queer Chinese history, art and culture

(Photo courtesy Silkpride)

The Good Page features positive LGBTQ+ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, uplifting and inspiring stories highlighting locals in our community. In this issue we introduce Silkpride, the queer and Chinese-focused organization in Clearwater.

Leo Andersen started the group, which is working to become a nonprofit, after two queer nonprofits in China were forced to close in 2023. A genderqueer Hebei native living in Clearwater, the groups asked Andersen if they could send them books for preservation.

“I was on a cruise with bad signal and struggled to coordinate how to ship them out safely — tearing pages out, hiding book covers and names,” Andersen recalls. “A few weeks later, four huge boxes showed up at our Clearwater home. It became crystal clear to me that what I received was not just packages but the legacy of their movement they started 20 years ago.”

Andersen says that preserving history “is never the end goal.” Instead, Silkpride wants to return the materials to China once the groups can reopen and thrive, a promise that is core to its mission.

“In China, there’s a long, beautiful tradition of queer expression — and surprisingly, not much open hostility like gay bashing,” Andersen says. “You’ll find gay bars in most cities, as long as you’re not forming an organization.

“However, for overseas Asians, things shift. At queer events in the U.S., we are frequently looked over. There are barely any Asian songs in queer concerts or drag shows. No vendors who speak our language, or sex toys with multi-language labels,” they continue. “If a proud Chinese queer is looking for home decorations, there are only a few options on Amazon like rainbow dragons or pandas. Nothing more. It feels like we’re guests at a party we helped build. Silkpride is here to change that too.”

Silkpride’s collection can be on its website. It features 3D scans and VR tours of “Sing Out! China!” and “We Fight & Respite.”

Andersen also says supporters can view Silkpride’s work at pop-up events, exhibit tours and concerts by the Asian Rainbow Chorus, which the organization co-founded, and in-person visits are also available. Their office is located at 600 Cleveland St. S., #323 in Clearwater.

Silkpride is important because of the perspective the group offers, Andersen says.

“Queer Chinese are often invisible — even in queer spaces — or seen only through academic lenses as an intersection of tags like ‘queer’ and ‘Chinese,’” they explain. “Silkpride says: we are not a case study. We’re strong communities with our own voice.

“We also carry lessons from the rise and sudden shutdown of China’s queer movement in the late 2010s — how to pivot from relying on big funders to individual support, and how to keep going through anger, censorship and burnout,” they continue. “That history matters. Especially now.”

Silkpride participated in WorldPride 2025 to prove that point. Festivities were held May 17-June 8 in D.C. and the organization presented “Silk Pride Around the World” at the World Pride Welcome Center. Due to its popularity, the exhibit was extended through Pride Month.

“The experience has been incredible — over 2,000 visitors in the first two weeks!” Andersen says. “I have seen people cry over some stories. Kids loved our stickers. And one organizer said to me they never imagined a queer Chinese exhibit in their city.

“The exhibit really captured the WorldPride theme: ‘Fabric of Freedom,’” they continue. “And it feels like the whole city is in a super-charged Pride mood that no one can stop us as long as we stand together.”

Locals can help support that work as well. Anderson says their dream is to open a permanent space for Silkpride in Florida.

“We’re the only queer Chinese museum in the world with over 1,000 artifacts, 300 books and a few dozens of interactive exhibit items,” they say. “We believe Pinellas, my home, deserves that cultural landmark destination and a story to tell for decades. If you know of a space — or someone who might help — DM us on Instagram. Let’s make it happen.”

Alternatively, you can catch Andersen — and Rain-bao, their organization’s Pride-colored, steamed bun mascot — at local Pride events. Andersen encourages one and all to “come by our booth and say hi” to support the Silkpride dream and learn more at SilkPride.org.

Interested in being featured in The Good Page? Email Editor-in-Chief Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOutNews.com in Tampa Bay or Central Florida Bureau Chief Bellanee Plaza at Bellanee@WatermarkOutNews.com in Central Florida.