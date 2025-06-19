US Rep. Darren Soto honors LGBTQ+ leaders for Pride Month

Honorees stand with U.S. Rep. Darren Soto at Pride History Month event. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. | U.S. Rep. Darren Soto invited community leaders to a Pride Month event June 17 to honor their work by entering them into the Congressional Record.

The honorees were recognized in the Hart Memorial Library by Soto, who read biographies and names. Eight community leaders were recognized but only six could attend. One person was on duty in the U.S. Army and one couldn’t attend due to work relations.

Julia Ruiz, Angelica Jones, Marc J. Espeso, Summer McCray, Sabra Raymer, Joshua Lee Collins, David Romero and Watermark Out News Sales Director Danny Garcia each received their own copy of their congressional certificates.

“Your life stories are now part of the Congressional Record, a part of our shared American history,” Soto said. “The most rewarding thing about today is the stories. Each of yours remarkable and well deserved.”

Garcia says he was truly honored to receive the recognition among the talented heroes in the room.

“I love this community, everything that it stands for,” Garcia notes. “I just wish people would speak up more to stand up for those who don’t have voices.”

View Watermark Out News’ photos from the ceremony below: