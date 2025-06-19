Watermark Out News Issue 32.13: Pride & Priyanka

Pride & Priyanka: St Pete Pride and ‘Drag Race’ winner Priyanka reach new heights. Brands face backlash for abandoning Pride. Thousands gather for ‘No Kings’ protests.
CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08
Hope & Help appoints new CEO.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber honors advocates.
TRANS OF THOUGHT | Page 17
Maia Monet weighs in on uneducated allies.
ROOTED IN PRIDE | Page 23
St Pete Pride celebrates its roots in 23rd year.
PRIDE & PRIYANKA | Page 23
St Pete Pride and ‘Drag Race’ winner Priyanka reach new heights.
FRANCHISE FAVORITE | Page 27
Priyanka brings her international act to St. Pete.
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!