PHOTOS: St Pete Pride celebrates trans joy at Transtastic 2025

Transtastic 2025 attendees. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride welcomed supporters to The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art June 18 for Transtastic.

The sold-out event was presented in partnership with Love the Golden Rule and TransNetwork. Organizers unveiled the T-shirt for this year’s Trans March, one of this year’s remaining signature events set to kick off the St Pete Pride parade June 28.

Attendees enjoyed interactive art, local vendors and performances from the 2025 St Pete Pride Royal Court, Dj Bori Boi, Hovercar and more. The evening centered and celebrated Tampa Bay’s transgender and nonbinary community, calling on attendees to do so throughout the year.

Read more about St Pete Pride 2025 here and don’t miss the official St Pete Pride Guide, available digitally at the link and at all official events.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent, Luis Salazar.