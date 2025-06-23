PHOTOS: Proud in the Cloud unites community in St. Cloud

(Photo by Caitlin Sause)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. | Proud in the Cloud celebrated love and diversity in St. Cloud with its free community event June 21 that invites all.

Over 1,500 people attended the event that featured food trucks, entertainment, a kids’ zone and local businesses. The lead sponsor was Pineapple Healthcare.

Activities included drag bingo, are you smarter than a drag queen/king? and dunk a drag queen.

Proud in the Cloud is an LGBTQIA+ social movement that aims to create safe and empowering spaces for everyone to express their true selves, build meaningful connections and promote understanding and respect.

Check out our photos below.

Photos by Caitlin Sause.