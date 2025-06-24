PHOTOS: Come Out with Pride celebrates 1st Juneteenth event

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | Come Out with Pride hosted their first-ever Love & Liberation: A Boldly Unapologetic Juneteenth Pride Celebration June 21, honoring Black queer excellence at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

The event featured food trucks, local vendors, music and entertainment. This family-friendly gathering included music by DJ Donnie, an inspirational drag show hosted by Darcel Stevens and Angelica Jones.

Performers included Remini Mogul, Lady Bri Adonis, Tashae Royale Sherrington, Black Magix Royal and headliner Latrice Royale, known for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “We’re Here” and more.

The festivities celebrated Black queer culture through music and drag entertainment, paying tribute to trailblazers in the Black community.

Willie Tillmon, known as drag legend Geraldine Jones, received the Love and Liberation Legacy Award.

“Anything you want to do in your lifetime, you can do it,” Tillmon shared in acceptance. “You can get anywhere you want to get. You can do anything you want to do. You can listen to what they say and get discouraged, but keep your own mind.”

When asked about the name on the award, Tillmon expressed a preference for Willie Tillmon, stating, “Without Willie Tillmon, there won’t be a Geraldine. I know who I am and have always been — like all of you, keep on truckin’!”

Read more and view Watermark Out News’ photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.