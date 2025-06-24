The Studio Public House announces summer closure

The Studio Public House. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Studio Public House announced June 23 that the Grand Central District staple will close this summer.

Formerly a Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria, owners Mike and Ali Crippin purchased the restaurant in 2019 before rebranding to The Studio Public House. It’s offered unique sandwiches, curry, salads and other fan favorites ever since and the space regularly hosted LGBTQ+ groups and more.

“We champion all of the nice people in our neighborhood and circle. We wanted to show our support for the LGBTQ community so we have also incorporated the Rainbow flag in our mural on the side of our building,” the Crippins told Watermark Out News after the rebrand. “We are very open to having any events held at The Studio Public House and are hoping we strengthen the bonds within our neighborhood.”

The owners first shared the news of their impending closure via social media.

“We have just received devastating news that our Landlord has decided to sell our building for development we had already agreed earlier this year on terms on the second five years on our 10 year year agreement and considered it a done deal,” the owners announced via social media.

“The Landlord has [decided (as is his] right to changed his mind) and leave us in lease limbo and financially in a bad spot for Mom and Pop owners and our small loyal crew . So we will start the search for a new spot in the meantime we will be closing the doors at 2950 this summer.”

The Crippins also shared it has “been a great 5 years in a great Neighborhood supported by guests we now consider friends and staff we consider family.” They plan to share additional information as it’s available.

Read more below:

Come OUT St. Pete, which has regularly met at The Studio Public House, also reacted to the news.

“We are saddened to hear this news of one of our favorite restaurants in the The Grand Central District,” they shared. “The Studio Public House is a sponsor, a business partner and home to Come OUT St Pete’s board meetings for years! While they find a new location, we will continue to support our friends while on Central Avenue and beyond.”

For more information about the restaurant’s closure, follow The Studio Public House on Facebook and visit TheStudioPublicHouse.com.