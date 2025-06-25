Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer endorses Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet for Florida House

Mayor Buddy Dyer (L) and Florida House candidate Felipe Sousa-Lazablet. (Photos via each party’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer shared his endorsement June 25 for Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet in his race for Florida House District 42.

“Florida needs leaders who will bring communities together while delivering real results for constituents,” Dyer said in his endorsement. “I’m confident that Felipe is that leader here in House District 42.”

Sousa-Lazaballet also picked up the first union organization to endorse in the HD 42 race: the Service Employees International Union of Florida, including both Local 32BJ and Local 1199.

“I’m honored to have such an incredible leader in Mayor Dyer, supporting me in this journey,” Sousa-Lazaballet said. “We are bringing together a coalition of dedicated public servants to our campaign from all different backgrounds. I’m extremely thankful that the members and leaders of the Service Employees have placed their trust in me to advocate for them in Tallahassee.”

As an immigrant and LGBTQ+ Floridian, Sousa-Lazaballet brings lived experience and a career rooted in expanding opportunity, advancing inclusive policies and delivering real results for everyday people, his website notes. He told Watermark Out News in February that he would advocate for Florida’s Sadowski Fund to be protected and used for its intended outcomes — securing funding for affordable housing.

“I know what it’s like to wake up in the morning and not know if I have to choose between groceries or my rent — I lived it,” Sousa-Lazaballet says.

“We’ve worked closely together at the City of Orlando, so I’ve gotten to see Felipe’s compassion and determination in action as he advocates for residents across the City Beautiful,” Dyer also noted. “I look forward to his advocacy for Orlando and our neighbors when he gets to Tallahassee.”

