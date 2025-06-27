Orlando Immunology Center announces nonprofit to expand sexual health services

(Photo courtesy Orlando Immunology Center)

ORLANDO | Orlando Immunology Center announced OIC Inspired, Inc. June 26, a new nonprofit organization rooted in decades of research in infectious diseases and compassionate care.

This was driven by a vision to create a more accessible option for sexual health care in Central Florida.

“We’ve built one of the most respected infectious disease clinics in the country,” Dr. Edwin DeJesus, director and founder of OIC, said in a press release. “Now, OIC Inspired will allow us to continue this mission under a nonprofit model, offering more services, expanding access and reinvesting in the health of our community.”

Patients can expect a more holistic approach, with services that will include an on-site pharmacy with delivery, labs, case management, care navigator and more, all designed to better meet the community’s social and medical needs, according to the release.

OIC Inspired is designed with a broad mission in mind and will increase access to comprehensive care and some services will be provided regardless of patients’ ability to pay.

OIC is nationally recognized for its clinical research, giving patients access to emerging therapies through participation in trials.

Launching later this summer, existing and new patients will benefit from additional services and greater community healthcare access. In its first year, OIC Inspired plans to add 20 new staff members, and their current physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and support staff.

“Our mission is to maintain the high standards of care that OIC has provided while increasing access and sustainability through nonprofit support,” Sam Ewing, a member of OIC’s board of directors, said in the release. “OIC Inspired is dedicated to empowering our community to achieve better health.”

OIC Inspired will be located at 1707 N. Mills Ave., Orlando, in the same building where OIC is currently located.

For more information, visit OICOrlando.com.