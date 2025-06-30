Equality Florida Action PAC endorses Anna V. Eskamani for Orlando mayor

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani and Democratic Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith speaking at a press conference in the Capitol on March. 19, 2025 (Photo credit: Mitch Perry / Florida Phoenix)

ORLANDO | Equality Florida Action PAC endorsed Representative Anna V. Eskamani June 30 in the LGBTQ+ ally’s race for Orlando mayor.

“An Orlando led by Mayor Eskamani will be an Orlando that continues to be a beacon of LGBTQ inclusion,” Joe Saunders, Senior Political Director of Equality Florida Action PAC, said in a video. “An Orlando that is an accomplice in helping fight state and federal discrimination that seeks to erase what our community has won.”

Eskamani shared the news onto her social media accounts with a caption thanking Equality Florida Action PAC. She wrote that she was honored to share the news on the last day of Pride Month.

“I am honored to have the early support of the state’s leading LGBTQ+ rights organization,” Eskamani wrote on Instagram. “Let’s keep Orlando as a city where everyone belongs.”

Saunders said in the video the endorsement made from Equality Florida Action PAC is a reflection of a promise made, and a promise kept. View it below:

