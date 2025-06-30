PHOTOS: St Pete Pride closes month-long celebration with Grand Central Street Festival

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride welcomed thousands to the Grand Central District June 29 for its annual Street Festival, closing out a month’s worth of festivities in the celebration’s birthplace.

The signature event followed their Friday Night Concert, Parade Day Festival, Trans March and Parade.Vendors lined the 2100-3100 blocks of Central Ave. for the car-free event, which once again featured main stage entertainment provided by Cocktail.

This year the venue welcomed headliners Martha Wash along with “Drag Race” stars Dawn and Aja. Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Kameron Ross and Willam led their earlier Pride events, the latter two kicking off the weekend’s festivities.

Come OUT St. Pete, Your Neighborhood Realty and Casa del Merman also organized their annual unfurling of a 375-foot Pride flag, which supporters escorted through the streets ahead of inclement weather. Rain ultimately forced a number of vendors to close early and entertainment to move inside of Cocktail, but Pridegoers still celebrated throughout the night.

Read more about this year’s 23rd annual celebration here and in the official guide. View Watermark Out News’ photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent, Luis Salazar.