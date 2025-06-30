PHOTOS: St Pete Pride Parade unites LGBTQ+ community in St. Petersburg

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride welcomed hundreds of thousands to Downtown St. Petersburg June 28 for its annual parade.

Participants gathered near Al Lang Stadium before the processional began around 6 p.m. on Bayshore Dr. The parade was preceded by this year’s Trans March and crowds watched from North and South Straub parks while enjoying this year’s Parade Day Festival.

Read more about this year’s 23rd annual celebration here and in the official guide. View Watermark Out News’ photos below.

Photos by Luis Salazar.

Photos by Caitlin Sause, Bellanee Plaza, Ryan Williams-Jent.