PHOTOS: St Pete Pride’s Trans March centers trans joy, resilience

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride’s Trans March returned June 28, elevating trans joy and celebrating the community’s resilience with its largest contingent yet.

This year’s event was presented by TransNetwork and Love the Golden Rule. Participants gathered at Vinoy Park to center the community before marching along Bayshore Drive toward the St Pete Pride parade. Crowds watched from North and South Straub parks, where the masses gathered for the Parade Day Festival.

“By marching, or biking, or riding in a golf cart, you are showing the world that every voice deserves to be heard, every identity deserves to be respected, and every person deserves the freedom to live authentically,” St Pete Pride shared ahead of time. “This is more than a march — it’s a movement for equality, acceptance and hope.”

Read more about this year’s celebration here and in the official guide. View Watermark Out News’ video and photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia, Daisy Chamberlin, Ryan Williams-Jent.