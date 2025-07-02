LGBT+ Center Orlando launches 340B contract pharmacy with NPS Pharmacy

The Center building located on Mills Ave. (Photo by Emily Paul)

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center Orlando announced the opening of its new 340B contract pharmacy July 1, a partnership with NPS Pharmacy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nashville Pharmacy Services to bring this vital service to our community,” Chief Executive Officer George Wallace announced in the organization’s newsletter. “For decades, the community has trusted The Center Orlando with their HIV testing needs. Now, we ask them to extend that trust to their prescriptions.”

The new initiative will provide expanded access to affordable prescriptions of medications.

NPS Pharmacy is accredited by Accreditation Commission for Health Care for compliance with a comprehensive set of standard, according to its website. ACHC is a third-party accreditation organization that has developed the highest national standards that providers are measured against in order to illustrate their ability to effectively and efficiently deliver quality healthcare products and services to consumers.

The Center said in the newsletter that more information will be coming soon. For more information, visit TheCenterOrlando.org.