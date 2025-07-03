CREW Community Health names Brittani Acuff as Chief Executive Officer

(Photo by Jake Pearce)

CREW Community Health is proud to announce Brittani Acuff’s appointment as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Acuff brings visionary leadership, a proven track record of operational excellence, and a deep-rooted commitment to advancing health equity, particularly for LGBTQIA+ and underserved communities.

Promoted from Chief Operations Officer, Acuff has been instrumental in expanding gender-affirming care services across Central Florida, ensuring critical services remained accessible even as others were forced to close. Her leadership is defined by a commitment to authenticity, acceptance, and creating an environment where individuals feel seen, safe, and empowered.

Under her guidance, CREW Health has evolved into a more inclusive and representative organization. Acuff prioritized building a team reflective of the community’s diversity—hiring bilingual and bicultural professionals and ensuring generational, racial, and cultural diversity. These efforts have led to deeper, more empathetic connections with patients and strengthened CREW’s reputation as a culturally competent healthcare provider.

“CREW Health exists because of the people we serve and the partnerships we’ve built,” said Acuff. “Our mission has always been rooted in community, and I’m honored to lead our next chapter with compassion, collaboration, and innovation.”

Acuff has also led the expansion of CREW’s mental health services, including hiring a full-time Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and Physical Therapist, resulting in greater access to culturally responsive care. Her service extends beyond the workplace: she serves on the American Heart Association’s Orlando Chapter board as the Leadership Development Chair and as the 2026 Heart Ball Chair, volunteers with Come Out With Pride, sits on the Board of Directors of the Pride Chamber and supports LGBTQIA+ youth through partnerships with organizations like Zebra Youth. She is also proud to be named the 2025 Ally of the Year for the LGBT+ Center’s Diversity Awards and one of Orlando Magazine’s Women Who Move the City 2025.

Her leadership philosophy is inspired by trailblazing women who lead with purpose and integrity. She believes in uplifting others, especially the next generation of women leaders, and building a culture where collective brilliance shines.

Aaron Sanford-Wetherrell, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, said:

“I have worked in the community on various projects throughout the years, and it is clear to anyone who works with Brittani that she is a natural-born leader with a passion for delivering high-quality experiences and services for the community. She is a perfect choice to lead CREW Health into the next chapter.”

Omar Martinez, JD, MPH, Secretary of the Board and Associate Professor at UCF College of Medicine, added:

“The board unanimously and wholeheartedly supports Brittani’s appointment. Her vision, strategic expertise, and unwavering dedication to health equity have positioned CREW as a vital leader in inclusive care. She is the right leader at the right time.”

View photos of Acuff in the community below:

As CEO, Acuff plans to further scale CREW Health’s impact through expanded telehealth, mental health services, HIV prevention and care, and innovative partnerships. Her vision will elevate CREW as a statewide and national model for integrated, community-first healthcare.

About CREW Community Health:

CREW Community Health is a nonprofit organization that provides inclusive, compassionate, and high-quality healthcare and support services to LGBTQIA+ and underserved populations in Central Florida.