Editor’s Desk: New Position, Same Mission

I’ve been writing columns for Watermark Out News since January 2018, first as Tampa Bay Bureau Chief and more recently as Managing Editor. This marks my first as Editor-in-Chief, something I couldn’t be more excited about.

The goofy smile on my face would prove that if you could see it, because just typing the title brings this journalist joy. Every position I’ve held here in the last eight years has been a thrill — from freelancer on — but leading our editorial team is a unique honor.

That’s because while I obviously have a biased opinion, I wholeheartedly believe Watermark Out News is Florida’s finest and most dedicated LGBTQ+ news source, something it’s been since 1994. I’m so grateful to Watermark Founder Tom Dyer for understanding that and launching this important platform. It’s a privilege to be a small part of its legacy.

Since this marks the first time my column has run in Central Florida print, I want to share a little bit about discovering Watermark for myself. I picked up my first copy in 2011 at Georgie’s Alibi in St. Petersburg, just a few years after moving to Florida from Ohio.

The former LGBTQ+ hotspot was also where I met my husband and most of our friends-turned-family, so it will always be dear to me. I had no idea how much that venue would change my life, in no small part because it carried this newspaper.

Until I read Watermark, I had no idea my passion for journalism and for our community could be so intrinsically linked. I wrote a little bit about that for our 25th anniversary in 2019:

“As an Ohio transplant, it was through Watermark that I found a community of other safe spaces in Florida,” I explained. “In its pages and on its website were stories by and for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies — news features, opinion pieces and more — all supported by advertisers who supported us.” Still true, and still so important.

Watermark Out News showed me that LGBTQ+ stories matter — before, during and after June — and no one tells them the way our own community does. This newspaper has demonstrated that for over 30 years.

I wouldn’t find my way into its pages until 2017, under the guidance of Publisher Rick Todd. He’s the definition of leading by example, and I want to thank him for being a dedicated steward and for trusting me with this position.

I also want to thank everyone who’s been a part of my journey here, but that would fill this entire column. So instead, I’ll give some very important highlights — starting with my husband, who’s always supported my professional endeavors and dreams. Especially during Pride Month, when I’m barely at home or he’s at another event with me.

I also have to mention the entire Watermark Out News team for believing in what we do — which certainly includes my predecessor Jeremy Williams, who helped prepare me for this next chapter in so many ways — and our newest member, Central Florida Bureau Chief Bellanee Plaza. She hit the ground running, and I know Central Florida is in very capable hands.

Serving our community with our dedicated team of freelancers and staff, past and present, has been an often tiring but always unparalleled joy. I’m so thrilled about our future together.

Of course, none of it would be possible without our advertisers, financial supporters and readers, from dear friends and family — hi, Mom! — to colleagues and communities around the world. Thank you for backing and believing in independent LGBTQ+ journalism, especially now. It makes a difference.

We focus on how local health organizations are making a difference of their own in this issue. They share how they’re continuing to offer free HIV testing after federal cuts threatened their work and more.

In news, hundreds of thousands close out St Pete Pride 2025 and U.S. Rep. Darren Soto honors Central Florida advocates. In sports, the Tampa Bay Rays honor the late MLB trailblazer Billy Bean with a new scholarship and the Central Florida Softball League revises new rules.

Watermark Out News is proud to be your LGBTQ+ news source. Please stay informed, support those who support you and enjoy this latest issue.