Hundreds of immigrants to arrive at Everglades detention center, Uthmeier announces

President Donald Trump participates in a walking tour of the immigration detention center nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Ochopee, Florida. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok; from Florida Phoenix)

Hundreds of immigrants awaiting deportation will arrive July 2 at the detention center the state built in the Everglades, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on X.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office told reporters Wednesday morning that the timing for arrival of detainees depended on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The operations at the Everglades Center that Uthmeier and Gov. Ron DeSantis have referred to as a “one-stop shop” for deportations are starting a day after President Donald Trump visited and urged other states to build similar sites.

Uthmeier didn’t offer specifics of the number of people set to arrive at the site at the Miami-Dade Collier Training and Transition Airport or where they are coming from. DHS and Uthmeier’s office didn’t immediately respond to questions from Florida Phoenix.

“Alligator Alcatraz will be checking in hundreds of criminal illegal aliens tonight,” Uthmeier wrote, using Florida officials’ name for the site. “Next stop: back to where they came from.”

During his Tuesday visit, Trump said the center would house “some of the most vicious people on the planet.” Around 71% of immigrants detained have had no criminal record, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University.

But while immigrants in the country without authorization start to arrive at the Everglades tent and trailer center, which has a capacity of 3,000 people, the DeSantis administration is already moving to open another 2,000-person detention center in Camp Blanding, the primary training center for the Florida National Guard.

Ahead of the start of operations, water seeped into a tent and created large puddles following a storm, where state and federal officials had posed for pictures and Gov. Ron DeSantis answered questions from the press on Tuesday. Stephanie Hartman, a spokesperson from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and DeSantis’ communications director, Bryan Griffin, said the seams that allowed the water to come in had been fixed overnight.

Griffin also told reporters Wednesday morning that FDEM would be in charge of the facility with oversight from DHS.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the state Legislature and Congress sent letters to Uthmeier and DeSantis condemning the operation and demanding answers about the governor’s speedy takeover of the land owned by Miami-Dade County using authority under a state of emergency on illegal immigration he first declared in 2023.

Florida’s Democratic Congressional delegation expressed its concerns about environmental damage and the treatment of immigrants, who will sleep in bunk beds inside tents with A/C during the rising summer temperatures.

“We urge you to immediately reverse course, halt construction activity, and fully withdraw the proposal to establish any detention facility at the Dade-Collier site,” the Democrats wrote. “We further request that you commit to transparent and science-based environmental review process for any future development plans affecting the Everglades region.”

Environmental groups are waiting for a response from a federal judge out of the Southern District of Florida on their request to temporarily halt the Everglades detention center. Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity filed suit Friday, arguing that the hasty, eight-day construction at the site violates the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), requiring public input and analysis of potential harms before construction.

This story is courtesy of Florida Phoenix.

