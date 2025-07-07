PHOTOS: Georgie’s Alibi St. Petersburg cast reunites at Enigma

(L-R) Kori Stevens, 6PAK, Amanda D’Rhod, Esme Russell, Cherry Poppins and Jaeda Fuentes. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Georgie’s Alibi cast members reunited at Enigma July 5, raising funds for TransNetwork and Project No Labels in honor of organizer Kori Stevens’ birthday.

Affectionately known as the “First Lady of St. Pete,” the entertainer regularly utilizes her birthday to fundraise for local organizations. This year’s event also served as an Alibi reunion, just before the 10-year mark of the former LGBTQ+ hotspot’s closure.

In addition to Stevens, Amanda D’Rhod, Jaeda Fuentes, Esme Russell, Cherry Poppins and 6PAK took the stage, with the latter two performing for the first time in over a decade. The cast promised “a night of sharing old memories and making new ones” and delivered, with audiences enjoying multiple performances and participating in raffles to raise funds.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Kori Stevens for consistently showing kindness and generosity to those around her, especially on her birthday,” TransNetwork shared July 6. “Last night’s Georgie’s Alibi reunion show was phenomenal, with the performers delivering remarkable performances.

“Kori Stevens made this event a fundraiser for My Trans Network and Project No Labels, and we are thankful for being considered and included,” they added. “We appreciate everyone who came, bought raffle tickets, donated and gave generously.”

Read more and view Watermark Out News’ photos from the show below:

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.